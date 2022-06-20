Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,233,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 7,038.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 239,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Cigna by 24.5% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 875,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.52. The company had a trading volume of 132,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,779. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.60.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

