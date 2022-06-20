Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,390 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,600,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $206,412,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 89,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,559 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.99. 798,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average of $157.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.36 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.