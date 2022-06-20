Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,036 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.83. 658,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,474,437. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.