Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,590 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $225,524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $16,643,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.73.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.09. The stock had a trading volume of 50,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 35,217 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $5,593,163.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,387 shares in the company, valued at $30,078,443.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,348 shares of company stock valued at $51,847,986 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.