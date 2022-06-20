Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,330 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,336 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Autodesk by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.77. The stock had a trading volume of 121,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

