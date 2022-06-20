Evercore ISI Reiterates “$26.00” Price Target for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $26.00 price target by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EPRT. Raymond James cut their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.69.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $20.78. 98,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,299. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 83,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 61.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

