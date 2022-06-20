Evercore ISI Analysts Give Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) a $170.00 Price Target

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) received a $170.00 price objective from equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

PG stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.36. 519,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,134,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.81. The firm has a market cap of $317.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

