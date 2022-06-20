Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €29.00 ($30.21) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €45.00 ($46.88).

Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.51.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

