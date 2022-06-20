Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €29.00 ($30.21) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of €45.00 ($46.88).
Shares of CUYTY stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $14.51.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile (Get Rating)
