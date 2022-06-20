Energy Web Token Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00012273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $75.71 million and $517,471.00 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00107941 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.03 or 0.00643429 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00082664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013515 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

