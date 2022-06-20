Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up 3.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $30,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 736,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.98. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

