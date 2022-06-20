Empty Set Dollar 1-Day Volume Hits $62.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $2.11 million and $62.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.24 or 0.01133961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00107046 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00081623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.44 or 0.00493804 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

