Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lowered by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded down $2.35 on Monday, reaching $78.65. 316,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,358. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $78.54 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

