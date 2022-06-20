Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Holdings Boosted by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.26. 68,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,822. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

