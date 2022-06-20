EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.50

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 8500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$282.76 million and a P/E ratio of -68.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 15.73 and a current ratio of 17.47.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

