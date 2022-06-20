Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Eaton were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.52. The company had a trading volume of 72,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $124.57 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

