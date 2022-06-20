E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EONGY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($11.98) to €11.00 ($11.46) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of E.On from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.50 ($10.94) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of E.On from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get E.On alerts:

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3799 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

E.On Company Profile (Get Rating)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.