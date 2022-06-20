E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($13.02) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.60) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.68) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($13.02) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.26 ($12.77).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €8.72 ($9.08) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €10.93. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($6.98) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.25).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

