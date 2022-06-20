Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,819,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,893,000 after acquiring an additional 984,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,118,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,219,000 after purchasing an additional 540,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $56,198,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $97.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

