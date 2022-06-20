DragonVein (DVC) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $598,343.63 and $10.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,597.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00585654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.91 or 0.00310279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.