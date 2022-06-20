Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) & Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Head to Head Analysis

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dogness (International) and Jason Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dogness (International) $24.32 million 2.39 $1.51 million N/A N/A Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Dogness (International) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Dogness (International) and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dogness (International) N/A N/A N/A Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Risk & Volatility

Dogness (International) has a beta of 5.39, meaning that its share price is 439% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Dogness (International) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dogness (International) and Jason Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dogness (International) 0 0 0 0 N/A Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Dogness (International) beats Jason Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dogness (International) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos. The company offers its products to wholesalers and retailers. Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dongguan, the People's Republic of China.

Jason Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

