Dogecoin (DOGE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.15 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $7.77 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00026275 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00262900 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.