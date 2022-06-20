DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. DocuSign comprises about 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 257.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 214,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625,753. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.55 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.74.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

