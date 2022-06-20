DOC.COM Market Capitalization Tops $2.08 Million (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $149,606.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 93.1% higher against the US dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,297.59 or 0.99940217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00129270 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

