DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Tops $80.50 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $80.50 million and $559,053.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00220054 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001368 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010003 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.69 or 0.00395334 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 959,045,512 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

