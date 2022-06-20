Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target to SEK 260

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 270 to SEK 260 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 269 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

