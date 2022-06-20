Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in Catalent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Catalent by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $1.71 on Monday, reaching $102.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,704. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

