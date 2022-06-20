Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Copa worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Copa by 988.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Copa by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 32,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. Barclays upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $4.26 on Monday, hitting $60.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

