Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,600 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 244.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,895 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 70,910 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $89.83. 658,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,437. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

