Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.93.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.71. The stock had a trading volume of 74,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

