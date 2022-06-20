Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $513,000 in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,523,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 302.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,613,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,724 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 211.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 778,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 529,169 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 109,049 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period.

LCAP stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.78. 1,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,067. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in PropTech sector. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

