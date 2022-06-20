Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $446,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,083,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $44,006,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,117,000 after purchasing an additional 576,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. 231,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,208. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.