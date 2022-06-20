Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $755,000 Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $484.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.85. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

