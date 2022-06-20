Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,799,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

