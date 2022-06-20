Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Deltec Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 75,536 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,015,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,604,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 983,796 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 994,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 56,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,667. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.07 million. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

