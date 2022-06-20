Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910,156 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,778,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,383,000 after acquiring an additional 295,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,495,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,645 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAGS stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,727. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

