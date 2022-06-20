Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 223,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,808,000. Antero Resources accounts for 1.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Antero Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $536,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,704,600. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.05.

Shares of AR stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $34.38. 1,167,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,677,172. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 3.71.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

