Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 2.2% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Delta Air Lines worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,525,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,316,106. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

