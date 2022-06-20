D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $105.00 at UBS Group

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $151.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.96.

DHI opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.42. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 405.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

