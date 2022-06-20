D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,228 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.56. 357,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963,927. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

