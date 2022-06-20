CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $58.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.58 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

