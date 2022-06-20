CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lowered by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CSX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 695,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.93. 1,067,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,411,275. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

