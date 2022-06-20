CryptoTycoon Hits Market Capitalization of $281,501.56 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $281,501.56 and $2,706.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00009246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,302.47 or 1.00000722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00128149 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 889,137 coins and its circulating supply is 149,954 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.