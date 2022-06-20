Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $815,548,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 896,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

CCI stock opened at $156.15 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

