Critical Survey: DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and DiDi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 17.72% N/A N/A DiDi Global -28.68% -94.91% -32.03%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LiveWorld and DiDi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A DiDi Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

DiDi Global has a consensus price target of 15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 581.22%. Given DiDi Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.4% of DiDi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveWorld and DiDi Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $10.06 million 0.69 $1.82 million $0.03 5.05 DiDi Global $27.28 billion 0.41 -$7.74 billion N/A N/A

LiveWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiDi Global.

Summary

LiveWorld beats DiDi Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media solutions for pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc. operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

