Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWEGF. Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEGF opened at $3.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.