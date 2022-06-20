Credit Suisse Group Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $525.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.12.

Shares of ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.60 and its 200-day moving average is $470.93. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

