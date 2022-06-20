Credit Suisse Group Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $525.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $498.12.
Shares of ADBE opened at $360.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.60 and its 200-day moving average is $470.93. Adobe has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
