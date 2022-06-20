Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,381,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,205,000 after buying an additional 309,186 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,076,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.