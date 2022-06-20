CPChain (CPC) Hits One Day Volume of $95,455.00

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $953,881.63 and approximately $95,455.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00224162 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004822 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009819 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.00400272 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.