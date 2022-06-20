Corsicana & Co. Purchases 950 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.23 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

