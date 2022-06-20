Corsicana & Co. Purchases 320 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Corsicana & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,220,000 after buying an additional 308,855 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,653,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $92.86 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $151.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.59.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

